Gauahar Khan slams Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla, asks makers to bring Asim’s father to the show

Gauahar Khan, who emerged as the winner of controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 7, has been vocal about her opinions about the housemates currently locked inside BB13 house ever since the season began. Contestant Sidharth Shukla is especially on her radar as she keeps slamming his bad behavior with other housemates. Recently during a Christmas task when TV actor entered the house, Sidharth once again brought out his ugly side and got involved in a war of words with Asim Riaz.

In Wednesday’s episode, TV actors like Jasmin Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali and others entered the house and the contestants had to entertain them in order to get points. For this, Sidharth and Asim’s team had to feed them food and make them laugh in whichever way they can. Since Asim was also the sanchalak of the house, he was monitoring what Shefali Jariwala was doing in the kitchen and asked her to leave the area since only two people are allowed there. Sidharth then intervened and told Asim that it is not his duty to oversee what’s happening at the cooking station. Their fight became so ugly that Sidharth even abused Asim and his family.

Reacting to the same, Gauahar Khan said, “I really want Asim's father to go inside the house. I want to see what face will they take and meet him in person.” She also tweeted, “Phir se gharwaalon pe Gaali! Yaar sanchalak khada hai , usmein kya problem hai , itne danke ki chot pe , jaa tere gharwaalon ko di gaali ! Waah waah waah!! apni battle lado yaar, families ko akela chodh do !”

Phir se gharwaalon pe Gaali! Yaar sanchalak khada hai , usmein kya problem hai , itne danke ki chot pe , jaa tere gharwaalon ko di gaali ! Waah waah waah!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 apni battle lado yaar, families ko akela chodh do ! 🙏🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 25, 2019

Gauahar Khan is often seen supporting Asim Riaz in the house. She believes that the model has handled himself well in the show and also stands for what is right.

