Then-and-now shirtless pictures of Milind Soman leave netizens gasping for breath

Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that he is ageing in reverse. On Thursday, Milind took a stroll down memory lane and shared a then-and-now post. He posted a recent picture and a still from the 'Made In India' song, which was released 26 years ago. "26 years later... Time flies," he captioned the post, leaving social media users in awe of his physique.

VJ Anusha Dandekar commented: "How are you even a real human." "Hot then...hotter now," a fan commented. "You were Inspiring back then, even more inspiring today," another fan wrote.

Milind often treats his fans and followers with his throwback pictures from his modelling days. Last month, he packed four of his old photos, ranging from the Nineties to the Twenties, into one album for his fans. "One of my first fashion shoots to one of my last," he wrote.

Milind shot to fame with his appearance in Alisha Chinai's hit 1995 song 'Made In India' before venturing into acting.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The popular web series is set for a third season, with actress Tannishtha Chatterjee on board to direct all episodes of the season. However, it is still unclear if Milind will be seen in the upcoming third season.

However, the actor has announced he'll be judging the second season of the reality show 'Supermodel Of The Year' with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

-with ANI inputs