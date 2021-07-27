Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA KONWAR Ankita Konwar rectifies Twitter user for calling her Mrs Milind Soman

Ankita Konwar on Tuesday rectified a Twitter user after he called her Mrs Milind Soman. She called out racism in India after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win at the ongoing Olympics Games in Tokyo. Ankita Konwar took to Twitter and said, "If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise, we are known as 'chinky' 'Chinese' 'Nepali' or a new addition 'corona'. India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites."

Her tweet received several reactions from her followers. One user said, "Not sure if I should like this message as I am ashamed of this fact, discrimination is part of our culture." Ankita replied, "Realising it actually covers the basics." "

Another user said, "Yes in general, you are right. But there are lot of us here who think everyone from Nagaland to Mumbai & from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is a proud Indian irrespective of their religion, caste & colour. Cheers."

However, it did not go down too well with all the followers. One of the disappointed users commented, "Very negative approach........ at least not expected from Mrs Milind." To which Ankita responded, "I’m Ankita Konwar."

Milind and Ankita got married in 2018 in Mumbai after dating for 5 years. A month later they even exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The two of them recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary and on the ocassion took to their respective social media handles to share stunning pictures of themselves.

Taking to Instagram, Milind wrote, "Happy 3rd anniversary @ankita_earthy miss you every moment you crazy thing."

Meanwhile, Ankita captioned the pictures, "Everyday is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another valentines day with you. 3 years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand! You’re the water to my earth."

On the work front, Milind has been a part of projects like-- 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He was last seen in web-series Paurashpur.

