Milind Soman notices errors about his much-hyped nude jog on Goa beach, asks Wikipedia to 'wake up'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman

At the beginning of the year, Milind Soman took the Internet by storm when he bared it all for his birthday post. On his 55th birthday, the model-actor and fitness enthusiast celebrated his day by running nude on a beach in Goa. It became a huge topic of discussion and meme fodder when South Goa district police charged him for obscenity.

Now, months later, Milind took to Twitter sharing discrepancies on his Wikipedia page. Pointing out the factual error about his much-hyped nude jog, he tweeted, "Apparently I also got booked for running nude on a beach????? I mean, I mean, I did run and the pic is on my Instagram page, but booked????" His tweet was followed by hashtags 'wiki wake up' and 'little wiki lies'.

He also pointed out wrong birth dates on the page. "Has someone hacked Wikipedia? Apparently, I was born last year on two different days.”

Milind's tweet drew a sarcastic response from his wife Ankita Konwar. “Hahaha well if the news channels don’t care to verify anything anymore why should wiki care they actually printed this sh*t. Btw according to them I should be 20 this year,” she wrote.

In case you missed it, take a look at the post Milind is talking about. "Happy birthday to me! #55," he wrote while sharing the picture earlier this year on Instagram and Twitter, and gave photo credit to his wife Ankita Konwar.

This was not the first time Milind has bared it all for the camera. He created quite the frenzy way back in the early 1990s when he posed nude along with former Miss India Madhu Sapre for an advertisement.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The popular web series is set for a third season, with actress Tannishtha Chatterjee on board to direct all episodes of the season. However, it is still unclear if Milind will be seen in the upcoming third season.

However, the actor has announced he'll be judging the second season of the reality show 'Supermodel Of The Year' with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.