Milind Soman recalls 'smoking 20 -30 cigarettes a day' during Captain Vyom shoot

Fitness enthusiast and former supermodel Milind Soman recalled the days when he started smoking and got addicted. A day after ‘World No Tobacco Day’, the actor penned down a note inspiring people to let go of this bad habit. He shared his own experience and revealed that he used to smoke '20-30 cigarettes a day' while filming his TV show Captain Vyom.

Milind Soman wrote, ""The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 8 million people a year around the world" World Health Organization. Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did - smoke!!"

He added, "I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series i was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could. I think i got off lightly. Probably because a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky."

Meanwhile, Milind Soman keeps treating fans with throwback photos from his memory book on Instagram. A few days ago, the actor had shared a two decade old photo wearing spandex short and broke the internet. The picture was from Soman's modelling days in which he was seen wearing some beautiful Kashmiri textile over spandex shorts. "1991 ! some really beautiful old kashmiri textiles, a pair of black spandex shorts, hard Delhi sun, @bharatsikkastudio ... and me!" he captioned the photo.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The series also featured Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.