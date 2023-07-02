Margot Robbie in Seoul for Barbie’s premiere; netizens mesmerized by her beauty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Margot Robbie in Seoul

The Yeongdeungpo district in Seoul has seen its fair share of glitz and glamour, but nothing compared to the radiance Margot Robbie brought to the pink carpet Barbie event earlier today. The Hollywood actress alongside director Greta Gerwig and co-stars America Ferrera and Tom Ackerley, graced the event with an energy that was as vibrant as her pink ensemble.

The Barbie team, all first-time visitors to Korea, received an overwhelmingly warm welcome from the enthusiastic crowd. Robbie was moved by the reception, expressing her gratitude to the thousands gathered for the event today. Meanwhile, co-star America Ferrera endeared herself to the audience by greeting them in Korean, eliciting a hearty round of applause.

Margot Robbie first stepped onto the pink carpet in a vintage-inspired two-piece, topped off with a hot pink hat, bag, and retro pink and retro pink phone. Her fashion-forward, Barbie-esque ensemble immediately won over the excited crowd. Robbie again reappeared after the autograph session in a stunning flowing, cool pink sleeveless dress that took her outfit to another level. Her grand re-entrance and unexpected outfit change left fans and netizens breathless.

The surprise didn’t end there. The audience watched in awe as Robbie, Gerwig, and Ferrera were each other presented with hanbok design during an interview segment. The stars gamely wore them over their existing outfits with Robbie’s hot pink hanbok piece perfectly echoing her already vibrant ensemble. The unexpected fusion of Hollywood glam and Korean tradition made Robbie’s outfit an unforgettable highlight of the evening.

The team’s commitment to engaging with fans was palpable, with the autograph session lasting well over 30 minutes. Robbie, Ferrera, and Gerwig enthusiastically signed autographs, took photos, and interacted with the crowd, further endearing themselves to the fans. The Barbie pink carpet event in Seoul will undoubtedly be remembered for the stars’ warmth, charisma, and Margot Robbie’s dazzling visuals. As fans and netizens alike continue to swoon over her embrace of Korean fashion, it’s clear that the event has set a high bar for the film’s worldwide promotion tour.

