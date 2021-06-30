Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BHARATKUMAR1857 Manoj Kumar recalls 'special memories of life' with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan'

Veteran star Manoj Kumar went back in time and shared his 'special memories' associated with the 1974 cult classic 'Roti, Kapda Aur Makkan'. Taking to his Twitter handle, Kumar shared a throwback still featuring himself with megastar Amitabh Bachchan from their 1974 movie. "Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan. Zindagi ki kuch khaas yaadein' (some special memories of life), Kumar tweeted.

Kumar and Big B's throwback picture caught the attention of social media users. "The world is once again realising these 3 basic needs of life! However, hoping the elite class also realises this & become more empathetic towards their approach towards the downtrodden in & after this pandemic era! Love you Bharat Sir!" wrote one user. "What a movie with melodious song, choreography and true' representation of social issues," another commented

'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan' is a 1974 action drama film written, directed, and produced by Manoj Kumar, who headlined the project as well. The title of the movie is based on the Hindi phrase, which refers to the bare necessities of life. The film is about a family for which Bharat (Manoj Kumar) attempts to provide after falling into a financial struggle. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay- the brother of Bharat and stars Zeenat Aman as Sheetal- Bharat's love interest, Moushumi Chatterjee as Tulsi- a friend of Bharat in poverty, and Shashi Kapoor as Mohan Babu- a wealthy businessman.

It has been remade into the Telugu film 'Jeevana Poratam', and it is still considered to be highly influential, and one of the best Bollywood films of its era.

Earlier, Manoj Kumar went down memory lane and shared his iconic black and white movie 'Woh Kaun Thi?' which completed 57 years in the Indian cinema. The veteran star took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster of his 1964 iconic thriller drama co-starring late legendary actor Sadhana Shivdasani. Along with the poster, he wrote, "Dekhte hi dekhte 57 saal poore ho gaye, lagta hai jese kal parso ki baat hai!!"

'Woh Kaun Thi?' gave the most iconic songs to Indian cinema, including the Lata Mangeshkar crooned 'Lag Ja Gale' and 'Naina Barse Rimjhim'. The black-and-white psychological mystery thriller revolves around the story of Dr Anand (Manoj) and Sandhya (Sadhana). One stormy night, Anand offers a ride to a mysterious woman he meets on the side of a road. Later, after their romance blooms, he discovers his intended bride is a ghost and then he tries to find who was she and why does she haunt him.

'Woh Kaun Thi?' that was released on June 1, 1964, was directed by Raj Khosla and bagged many accolades including Filmfare for Best Cinematography, at that time. Legendary Madan Mohan gave music to the film which certainly proved to be an asset for it. Apart from Sadhana and Manoj, the movie also featured Helen and Prem Chopra in lead roles.