Malaika Arora bruises herself while working out in gym? Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Malaika Arora was spotted in the city

Bollywood diva and fitness queen Malaika Arora never fails to hit headlines. From her relationship with Arjun Kapoor to being spotted after the gym, paparazzi capture her religiously every day. On Thursday, the actor grabbed eyeballs after she was spotted with a dark-large bruise on her leg as she stepped out of her residence.

In the viral video, Malaika Arora can be seen walking out of her car and rushing into a salon. She sported printed shorts and a black T-shirt and looked gorgeous like always. As paps gathered to capture her, she tried to hide her bruise from the camera, however, a bruise as dark as hers could be spotted from miles away.

The actor-model has not yet addressed it to the paparazzi.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, fans gathered on social media and expressed their curiosity about the bruise. One user wrote, "She would have covered it rather than wearing shorts." Another user wrote, "heavy weight thigh exercise ki wajah se hua hai ..blood clot." Yet another user wrote, "Look that leg.. Something happened.. Health issue."

Malaika Arora recently turned a year older. On her birthday, Arjun Kapoor dedicated a heartfelt post to her on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday. Sharing a mushy picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us. You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos."

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Workwise, Malaika Arora recently grabbed eyeballs with her ramp walk in the Lakme Fashion Week.

Also Read: Atif Aslam pauses his concert midway, the reason will leave you FURIOUS | Video

Latest Entertainment News