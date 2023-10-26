Atif Aslam pauses his concert midway, the reason will leave you FURIOUS | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Atif Aslam loses his cool during his concert

Singer Atif Aslam is one of the most celebrated artists in both India and Pakistan. In a shocking incident, Atif Aslam lost his cool during his US concert and paused it mid-way.

In the viral video, the singer can be seen performing on stage and a flock of currency notes surrounded him. He further paused the concert and schooled the fan who threw notes at him. "My friend, instead of showering money at me, you can donate it. I know you are rich, I appreciate your wealth, but the act of showering money can be seen as disrespectful. It's disrespect to the money," he said.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video took over the internet, social media users reacted to it. While a section of users hailed the singer for his thoughtfulness, some criticised it. One user wrote, "Exactly. Even throwing money, putting it in mouth and giving it during wedding, especially baraat and Sangeet dances is such an insult to money." Another user wrote, "He's a solid guy and I agree. You should never throw money. However rich you could be." Yet another user wrote, "What's a big deal."

Earlier, there have been several incidents when fans went overboard and charged the artists with random things. In August, a video went viral wherein a female fan threw her bracelet on Taylor Swift. In another incident, a fan spilled a drink at Cardi B following which the singer slammed her mic at the fan in question.

A similar incident happened during Arijit Singh's concert wherein a female fan hurt the singer by pulling his hands. Singh dealt with the fan politely and schooled her over her behaviour.

