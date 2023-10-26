'Naatak karte the': Sonu Nigam recalls his struggling days, says Anu Malik lied to him

Follow us on Image Source : WEB A collage featuring Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik

Sonu Nigam is one of the most noted and versatile Indian singers. In a more than two-decades-long career, the singer has proved his mettle in the music industry and continues to captivate millions of his fans. In a recent interview, he opened up about his struggling days and made some exciting revelations.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Sonu Nigam recalled when he used to go to multiple studios in search of opportunities. Sharing an anecdote in connection with Anu Malik, Nigam said the music composer used to fool him by pretending to be his younger brother Abu. "Anu ji naatak karte the. He would pretend that he is Abu. He would say, ‘Anu ji nahi hain, main unka chota bhai Abu bol raha hun’. I knew it was him, but one should wait for his time," he said.

Sonu Nigam on how he got his first break

The singer further shared about the moment when he was discovered. Talking about the same, he shared that he was 18 when he first went to Usha studio. "I went to Usha Khanna’s audition in 1991. I was probably 18. She called me to a recording at Sargam Studio. I saw Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu coming and singing there. They asked me to sit. But I kept standing. I kept standing for 7 hours. I thought what if the door opens and they see that I am sitting…no, I kept standing because I thought that would leave a good impression," the singer said.

He added that they asked him to sing something and he chose 'Tanhayi' song. He stunned everyone in the studio and then followed big singing projects.

Apart from his singing abilities, Sonu Nigam rose to prominence after he started hosting the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa . He hosted the season wherein Shreya Ghoshal was a contestant.

