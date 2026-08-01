Renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja aka Nimsdai dies in avalanche on PoK peak; know who was he and what happened

Kathmandu:

Legendary mountaineer Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja was killed in an avalanche on Broad Peak, the world's 12th-highest mountain, his adventure company and others confirmed in a post on Instagram on Saturday.

Purja and five other climbers had been missing since Friday after an avalanche struck them during their expedition on the peak.

"Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive," his company, Elite Exped, said in the Instagram post.

The company also paid tribute to those who lost their lives alongside Purja.

"Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy, including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa. Our deepest thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones. No words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, and we ask that everyone respect their privacy as they grieve," the statement said.

Broad Peak avalanche

Broad Peak is located in the Karakoram mountain range, straddling the border between Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan and China's Xinjiang region, just a few kilometres from K2 in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The avalanche struck along Broad Peak's standard West Ridge route at an altitude of approximately 21,600 to 21,850 feet.

Tributes pour in

Paying tribute to Purja, Elite Exped described him as one of mountaineering's greatest climbers, saying his courage, humility and unwavering belief in human potential inspired millions across the world.

"The world has lost one of mountaineering's greatest climbers; a leader who inspired millions through his courage, humility and unwavering belief that human potential is far greater than we often imagine. More than his extraordinary achievements, he wanted to show the world what was possible when you dared to dream bigger, believed in yourself and refused to accept limitations. Through his actions, he inspired millions of people to believe that they too could achieve more than they ever thought possible," the company said.

It added that Purja's vision, leadership and determination helped build Elite Exped, the Nimsdai Foundation, Skydive Nimsdai and the Nimsdai Store, and said his legacy would continue through the countless lives he touched and inspired.

Purja was a former member of Britain's Brigade of Gurkhas and later served with the Royal Marines' elite Special Boat Service (SBS) before becoming a full-time mountaineer and expedition guide. Over the years, he set several mountaineering records and earned global recognition for his achievements.

In 2019, he created history by climbing all 14 mountains above 8,000 metres in just six months and six days as part of his "Project Possible" expedition, shattering the previous record. In 2021, he was also part of the 10-member Nepali team that completed the first successful winter ascent of K2, one of mountaineering's most significant achievements.

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