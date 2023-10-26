Karan Johar suffered anxiety attack at NMACC launch and THIS Bollywood actor first noticed it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar opens up about his mental health in KWK 8

Karan Johar on October 26 launched the eighth edition of Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker invited Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the most-loved B-town couple, as his first guests on the couch. For those uninitiated, Padukone, time and again, has opened up about her mental health and runs a foundation, Live Love Laugh. During the conversation, Karan Johar shared some shocking details about his struggles with mental health.

Addressing the issue, Johar revealed that he had an anxiety attack during the star-studded launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The filmmaker said he started sweating profusely all of a sudden and did not know what to do. Varun Dhawan, who was also present at the event, saw him struggling to stay put, took him to an empty room, and helped him put himself together.

Johar added that he went back home and cried to sleep. "My hands were shaking. I did some breathing exercises and I was confused if it was a cardiac arrest or what. I got out of my long and elaborate jacket and I left in half an hour. I just went to my bed and I wept. I just cried and I didn't know why I was crying, he said in KWK 8.

As the episode progressed, Karan Johar also revealed that he was stressed as his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was about to hit the silver screen. He added that he is still on medication.

Deepika Padukone opens up about depression

The actor has been a mental health advocate for a while now. In the first episode of KWK 8, Padukone revealed that she cried and fell at her home and called Ranveer Singh for help. She added that Singh, who was her boyfriend back then, came to calm her down.

