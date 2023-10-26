Anushka Sharma shares baby bump picture amid pregnancy rumours. See post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma shares baby bump picture amid pregnancy rumours

Amid rumours of her second pregnancy, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has posted a picture of her baby bump from her first pregnancy on Instagram. The actress was endorsing a smartphone brand in the picture from the period when she was expecting her daughter, Vamika. Donning a black outfit, she is seen flaunting her belly while sitting in a garden area with the phone. “Time flies… And it was time for that much-needed upgrade, so why settle when you can upgrade,” Anushka captioned her picture. See below.

Is Anushka Pregnant?

Though Anushka Sharma hasn't confirmed the pregnancy rumors, reports claimed that fans noticed her baby bump after the India vs Pakistan World Cup match. However, a source informed Hindustan Times that Anushka is indeed pregnant but won't be making a public announcement about it anytime soon. The source mentioned, "Anushka is pregnant with her second child. Just like the last time, they'll reveal the news to the public at a later date."

A recent video emerged online showing Anushka inside her car. When photographers approached her for pictures, she clearly refused to be clicked.

Will Anushka Quit Acting After Second Child?

A few days back, an old video of Anushka had surfaced online wherein the actress can be heard stating that she won't work after kids. She had made the statement while speaking to Simi Garewal at India’s Most Desirable. Anushka was asked about the importance of marriage, to which she responded, “Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids and when I am married, I probably do not want to be working”.

Anushka Sharma's Upcoming Project

On the work front, Anushka, recently made a brief appearance in the movie 'Qala' and is gearing up for her next project called 'Chakda Xpress'. She will be portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming film.

