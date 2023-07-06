Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora hospitalised; actress visits him with mother Joyce Polycarp in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL BHAYANI'S VIDEO Malaika Arora with her mother Joyce Polycarp

Malaika Arora recently was spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai accompanied by her mother. A report suggests that the actress visited her father, who is admitted to the hospital. However, no information regarding her father's health condition and illness is available as of now. A video shared by Viral Bhayani on Thursday features the actress along with her mother Joyce Polycarp coming out of the hospital and getting into their car. However, Malaika's beau Arjun Kapoor was not seen accompanying them.

Malaika's personal life

The actress-dancer is often seen making headlines for her current relationship with Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor.

The duo is seen making public appearances together and also showcasing their love for each other on Instagram.

Malaika was earlier married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. They got married in 1998 and parted ways after 19 years in 2017 citing compatibility issues. The two also share a son, Arhaan Khan. The custody of their son is currently with Malaika.

Malaika Arora on the work front

The 49-year-old actress is popularly known for her cameo dance numbers in Hindi films. She was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero in a special dance number 'Aap Jaisa Koi'.

Some of her popular item numbers include Hoth Rasiley from Welcome, Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg, and Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2, among many others. Apart from films, she has also co-judged several dance reality shows including India's Got Talent, MTV Supermodel of the Year, and Nach Baliye, among others.

