Malaika Arora plants kiss on Arjun Kapoor's cheeks as he pens most romantic birthday wish for her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARJUN KAPOOR Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor

Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora turns a year older today and her beau Arjun Kapoor made sure to make her birthday super special. Sharing a heartfelt birthday wish for her, the actor posted a mushy picture of the couple from a romantic evening. In the photo, Malaika can be seen plating a kiss on Arjun's cheek as they enjoy some time together. The photo was clicked by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The duo can be seen enjoying a romantic evening by themselves with candles and roses around them. They can be seen sipping drinks with a table full of delicious treats. Captioning the image, the star wrote, "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest."

Arjun's birthday note for Malaika has left everyone in awe of the couple. Reacting to the post, actor Ranveer Singh wrote, "Pyaar." Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, and Manish Malhotra among many others dropped the red heart emojis on the post.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction was quite hilarious as she asked Arjun to give her credits for clicking such beautiful picture. "I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji," Kareena commented. Arjun was also quick to respond to Kareena's comment.

He later took to Instagram Story and posted a screenshot of Kareena's comment. "Kareena, only asking you to take my pictures now. Blocking your dates for 2/3 photoshoots...at mehboob as always," Arjun quipped.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan's banter

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the recently released film Bhoot Police. He has "Ek Villain Returns" in the pipeline. While Malaika currently judges Supermodel of the year 4 and will be joining Terrance Lewis and Geeta Kaput for India's Best Dancer.

-- with agency inputs