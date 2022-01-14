Friday, January 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Bulli Bai app case: Court sends accused Shweta Singh and Mayank to 14-day judicial custody
  • All political, religious gatherings & fairs banned in Madhya Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh: All govt & private schools closed for students of classes 1-12 till Jan 31
  • Budget session of Parliament to begin from January 31
  • Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID-19 cases today
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor share note on 'normalizing finding love in 40s’ after refuting break up rumours

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor share note on 'normalizing finding love in 40s’ after refuting break up rumours

Arjun Kapoor (36) and Malaika Arora (48) are often trolled for their age difference on social media. Recently, the reports of Arjun and Malaika's rumoured breakup went viral. Actor rubbished the reports by posting a mirror selfie of the couple.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2022 17:06 IST
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARJUN KAPOOR

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor share a note on 'normalizing finding love in 40s’ after refuting break up rumours

Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday (January 14) and shared an inspiring note on their respective social media handles. The couple who recently made headlines due to their rumoured break-up shared a note about normalizing falling in love in the 40s. The note shared by the duo on their Instagram Stories read,  "No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does (sic)."

India Tv - Malaika Arora, Arjun share note on 'normalizing finding love in 40s’ after refuting break up rumours

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR

Malaika Arora, Arjun share note on 'normalizing finding love in 40s’ after refuting break up rumours

Earlier,  Arjun posted a mirror selfie with bae Malaika on Instagram, after rumours about their breakup started spreading around like wildfire. Sharing a monochrome photo, Arjun wrote, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all."

Malaika commented on the picture and dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Amrita Arora, Sophie Choudry, Athiya Shetty, Tahira Kashyap and Amy Jackson were among others who reacted to Arjun's post. 

On the work front, the makers of Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film 'The Lady Killer' announced that Bhumi Pednekar has come on board as the leading lady. The film, directed by Ajay Bahl ('B.A. Pass', 2012) and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Shaailesh R. Singh, narrates the story of a small town playboy, who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty.

Apart from this, Arjun will be next seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2' and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News