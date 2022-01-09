Mahesh Babu pays tributes to brother Ramesh Babu: You have been my inspiration, strength

Sunday, January 09, 2022
     
PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 09, 2022 16:05 IST
Image Source : INSTA/MAHESHBABU

Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Sunday mourned the loss of his elder brother Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu and said he was thankful to the veteran actor-producer for being his source of courage. According to family sources, the 56-year-old producer, who was superstar Krishna's son, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday night due to health complications. He was 56. He was taken to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated on Saturday night. According to hospital sources, the veteran was brought dead.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and shared a note, grieving the loss of his beloved 'Annaya' (elder brother). "You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me.

"Now just rest...rest... Love you forever and ever and ever. In this life and if at all I have another, you'll always be my 'Annaya,'" the note read.

Ramesh Babu had backed several of Mahesh Babu films including hits like "Athidhi", "Dookudu" and "Aagadu".

Ramesh Babu started his career as a child artist in his father Krishna's movies and later went on to feature in films like "Samrat", "Bazaar Rowdy", "Anna Chellelu" and "Encounter" in 1997, which marked his last screen outing. 

