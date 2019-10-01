Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt shoot for an ad film. Instagram hearts it

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been making to the headlines ever since they came out in open about their relationship. While there's still time for them to make their first big screen appearance, we will soon be seeing the couple in an ad film. The couple was reported to be shooting for an ad film together.

A video, apparently of an ad film shoot, surfaced on Instagram showing Ranbir and Alia sitting inside a train. And in middle of their interaction, Ranbir is seen offering chips to Alia.

The video was posted by a fan page of Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the video the user wrote, 'Sneak peak of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shooting for Lays TVC yesterday.'

Fans of the couple poured their heart out in the comments section.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ad shoot

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ad shoot

The couple came close on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday on September 28, Alia shared a picture of the actor and wished him on his birthday,

Opening about her life and relationship, Alia Bhatt in a recent interview said that she is living in the best phase of her life. Recently, the couple was also reported to be holidaying in Kenya, where they went on a jungle safari together.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time on silver screen in their upcoming film Brahmastra, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. Ranbir will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's next with Ajay Devgn.