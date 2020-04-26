Love, Peace and Prosperity: Amitabh Bachchan sends warm greetings on Akshaya Tritiya

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan sends warm greetings on Akshaya Tritiya

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wishes his fans on Akshaya Tritiya with an Instagram post, The actor wrote, "Akshay Tritiya ki hardik anek anek shubhkaamnaaein .. love peace prosperity .. अक्षय तृतीय की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ; सुख शांति समृद्धि और ढेर सारा प्यार ...मंगलम भगवान विष्णु , मंगलम गरूरद ध्वज , मंगलम पुंडरि काक्षय , मांगल्य तानो हरि !!!" Along with it, he shared a photo of himself folding hands and extending all the good luck to his fans. Check out-

On Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan left his fans worried after he announced that a bat has entered his room in his house Jalsa. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT, yes एक चमगादड़ just entered my room...3rd floor Jalsa... where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house, ... in my house ... in my room !!! और हमारा ही घर मिला उसे।! Corona तो पीछा छोड़ ही नहीं रहा ! उड़ उड़ के आ रहा है , कमबख़्त !! (The bat found our home only! Corona is not leaning us and making appearance again and again)"

On a related note, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in a short film called Family on coronavirus lockdown. The film earned huge applaud from the fans and film fraternity. It also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood. They were joined by Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort !



WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind ! https://t.co/WoquwkSyqT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2020

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage