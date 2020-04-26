Love, Peace and Prosperity: Amitabh Bachchan sends warm greetings on Akshaya Tritiya

Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in a short film called Family on coronavirus lockdown. The film earned a huge applaud from the fans and film fraternity. It also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2020 13:01 IST
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wishes his fans on Akshaya Tritiya with an Instagram post, The actor wrote, "Akshay Tritiya ki hardik anek anek shubhkaamnaaein .. love peace prosperity .. अक्षय तृतीय की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ; सुख शांति समृद्धि और ढेर सारा प्यार ...मंगलम भगवान विष्णु , मंगलम गरूरद ध्वज , मंगलम पुंडरि काक्षय , मांगल्य तानो हरि !!!" Along with it, he shared a photo of himself folding hands and extending all the good luck to his fans. Check out-

On Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan left his fans worried after he announced that a bat has entered his room in his house Jalsa. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT, yes एक चमगादड़ just entered my room...3rd floor Jalsa... where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house, ... in my house ... in my room !!! और हमारा ही घर मिला उसे।! Corona तो पीछा छोड़ ही नहीं रहा ! उड़ उड़ के आ रहा है , कमबख़्त !! (The bat found our home only! Corona is not leaning us and making appearance again and again)"

On a related note, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in a short film called Family on coronavirus lockdown. The film earned huge applaud from the fans and film fraternity. It also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood. They were joined by  Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

 

