Lohri 2020: Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol and other Bollywood celebs wish for peace, prosperity

On the occasion of Lohri, Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Sunny Leone wish for peace, prosperity and happiness. Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated Jan 13 every year with much fanfare in north India.

New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2020 13:10 IST
Bollywood celebrates Lohri! It is a popular Punjabi festival that has link to the Punjab region but is celebrated with equal enthusiasm across the entire nation. Therefore even our Bollywood celebrities have made it a point to wish their fans and beloved ones a Happy Lohri. The origins of Lohriis that many people believe the festival was originally celebrated on winter solstice day. This being the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

A string of celebrities from the Hindi film fraternity took to Twitter to share their wishes. Here's what they had to say:

Akshay Kumar: Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family.

Sunny Deol shared a video on Twitter wishing everyone a very Happy Lohri 2020

Hema Malini: To all my dear Twitter friends Happy Lohri!

 

