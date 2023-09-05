Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet go public with their romance; video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were not shy about displaying their affection for one another as they finally went public with their romance. The couple could hardly keep their hands off each other as they watched Beyonce perform in Los Angeles. Kylie, 26, and Timothee, 27, were caught exchanging multiple kisses as they watched Beyonce in each other's arms. Elsewhere at the concert, Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga was also spotted at the show.

Timothee held Kylie from behind as she grooved and danced about in a fitted mini dress with thigh-high boots and her hair slicked back into a messy bun. The Dune actor, clad in a jacket and cap, looked content and happy enjoying some quality time with his new love.

Following months of interest swirling their romance, Kylie and Timothee finally went public with their romance at Beyonce's star-studded show on Monday. The couple were pictured together for the first time talking and flirting at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in a clip shared to social media, at the singer's third and final LA Renaissance tour stop. While the lip kit mogul chatted with her rumored beau, he was seen puffing away on a cigarette. The duo appeared to have a grand time, with Kylie laughing and throwing her head back at something the actor said at one point.

Beyoncé's concert which took place on the singer's 42nd birthday attracted a number of A-list stars, including Adele, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Zendaya and Tom Holland, as well as Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Kylie and Timothée are still in a relationship, despite rumors that he had 'dumped' the mom of two.

