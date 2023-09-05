BTS to BLACPINK to NewJeans: Legendary line up of stars who attended Paradise Art Festa

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Legendary line up of stars who attended Paradise Art Festa

BTS member V, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NewJeans' Minji, and Hanni, actor Lee Soo Hyuk, and more were spotted at the 2023 Paradise Art Festa and at the same dinner table. Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho, Rosé, and G-Dragon were also seen at the event. The pre-event was graces by many Korean celebrities. Clips and videos of the event are taking over the internet as many celebrities interact with the others. Fans could not contain their happiness as they saw BTS member V and BLACKPINK's Jisoo sitting across each other at the dining table during the event. Fans rejoiced at this moment as previously the two were seen as the anchors for the SBS Inkigayo Super Concert in 2017. The Pink Venom singer is seen laughing her heart out at the event.

The two popular K-pop idols were joined by incredible actors like Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon and Doom at Your Service star Lee Soo Hyuk, and the Super Shy singers Hanni and Minji. The HYBE LABES artists V and NewJeans member Minji sat beside each other, fans call them the Kim Siblings. V and Minji are known for their amazing visuals and despite not being related to each other, fans are enjoying this sunbae-hoobae interaction. Some of them were seen together strolling around the exhibition. While V was on his way back from the event he decided to turn on a live video session for just a minute to show the sky view to his fans.

Pachinko star Lee Min Ho was seen enjoying the event with Lee Soo Hyuk and fans are happy to see the two actors reunite again. They weren’t the only stars in attendance, with the likes of BLACKPINK’s Rosé, SF9‘s Rowoon, BIGBANG‘s G-Dragon, and many more in attendance.

Hopefully, more clips of the stars all interacting will be released, but it’s not surprising that the video of them all at one table went viral, as it was truly legendary.

