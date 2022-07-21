Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar opens up on trolls calling him 'Canada Kumar', age gap with heroines

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7

Koffee With Karan 7's latest episode was full of fun and interesting statements and revelations from the celebrities Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Both actors addressed how they deal with trolls on social media. While Samantha shared that her divorce with Naga Chaitanya was a difficult time for her with many reports floating around about how she demanded Rs 250 crore as alimony, Akshay spoke on how he felt about trolls targeting him over holding Canada's passport.

Akshay on trolls calling him 'Canada Kumar'

When Karan Johar asked Akshay what is the worst thing he has read about himself online, he said, "I don't read much about it. There has not been much negative written about me as well. I am lucky that way. At most, they write 'Canada'. Not more than that. I don't pay much attention." Karan intervened and said, "It's my favourite when trolls call you Canada Kumar." Akshay responded by saying, "Theek hai bula lo yaar."

Akshay on the age gap with heroines

Akshay has also been criticised for starring opposite heroines much younger than him. When Karan quizzed Akshay about it, the Samrat Prithviraj actor said, "They troll me for working with younger heroines because they are jealous. Why shouldn't I work with them? Do I look like I am 55? I don't understand what is the problem with it. They get jealous and write about it. Some media persons write about it or some trolls bring it up. I listen to it from one ear and let it pass from the other."

