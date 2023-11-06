KL Rahul has the sweetest wish for his 'wifey', Athiya Shetty reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KL took to Instagram and shared an unseen photo of the actor hugging him

Last night the Indian team won eight consecutive matches in the ODI World Cup 2023. KL Rahul is also part of this World Cup in the capacity of number 4 batsman and the vice-captain of India. Hence, the cricketer could not be with his wife and actor Athiya Shetty on her 31st birthday. However, after brutally defeating South Africa in Kolkata, Rahul had the sweetest wish for his wife Athiya Shetty on her birthday. KL took to Instagram and shared an unseen photo of the actor hugging him.

"Whenever I’m broken, you make me feel whole. Whenever I’m lonely, you’re there for my soul. Wherever you are, girl, that’s where I call my home. Happy birthday, wifey! love you," KL Rahul wrote in the caption. See his Insta post here:

Actor and model, Athiya Shetty was quick to notice KL's Instagram post. "Love you, miss you so much," Shetty wrote in the comments section.

Also Read: 'I love You through this life': Anushka Sharma's special birthday message for Virat Kohli

For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and Indian batsman Virat Kohli share the same birthday. India's match was also on the same day. In such a situation, Rahul first kept his full attention in the match. It was only after India's victory that he wished his wife Athiya on her birthday.

Athiya Shetty and Lokesh Rahul got married earlier this year. Many celebrities from the cricket and cinema world attended their wedding.

On Athiya's birthday, the Indian team played brilliantly and defeated South Africa registering its eighth consecutive win in this World Cup. India won this match by a huge margin of 243 runs. Virat Kohli scored his 49th century in ODI and equaled Sachin's world record. At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja laid the foundation of India's big victory by taking five wickets.

Latest Entertainment News