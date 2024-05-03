Gujarat Congress leader courts controversy by calling Gandhiji cunning, BJP slams party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Complex

In what could brew into a huge controversy, former Gujarat Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru for calling Mahatma Gandhi 'cunning' and claimed Rahul Gandhi was better than the Mahatma as he was 'pure-hearted and frank'. While Rajguru later claimed he meant to say Gandhiji was "clever", the damage was already done.

Hitting back Gujarat BJP vice president Bharat Boghara said people will not forgive the Congress for such comments on the Mahatma. "Write down my words if you want to. In the coming days, it will be Rahul Gandhi who will emerge as the next Mahatma Gandhi. While Gandhiji was somewhat cunning, Rahul Gandhi is totally frank and pure-hearted," Rajguru said.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rajguru, a former legislator from Rajkot who was addressing a small gathering on Dudhsagar road on May 1, also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was pure-hearted and frank and that people would see the next Mahatma in him.

People have tried hard to portray Rahul Gandhi as a "pappu" (street lingo for dim witted) but the country has accepted him as its leader, he further claimed in the video.

'People will never forgive'

Hitting out at Rajguru, Gujarat BJP vice president Bharat Boghara said people will not forgive the Congress for such remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. "Gandhiji is the father of our nation and led us to Independence. People of India and Gujarat will not forgive the Congress for such comments. This anger will be reflected in the poll results," Boghara asserted. Asked about the issue by the media, Rajguru claimed what he said had been mentioned in history books.

"Today, the BJP is working like the British and is trying to destroy democracy. It is only Rahul Gandhi who is fighting against the BJP just like Mahatma Gandhi took on the British," he said. "That is why I said people will see Mahatma Gandhi in Rahul Gandhi in the coming days. I have read many history books related to Gandhiji and in one such book there was a reference about it (that Gandhiji was cunning). I have not added my own words," he said. Rajguru also claimed he wanted to use the term 'clever', which he said was a synonym of cunning.

