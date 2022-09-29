Actor Yash amazes netizens with his shooting skills, says 'There is always a way to reach the target' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THENAMEISYASH Actor Yash amazes netizens with his shooting skills

Actor Yash is one of the most celebrated actors in our country. He gained unparalleled fame after starring in KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. Both the films went on to become blockbuster successes. The Kannada actor has numerous talents, one of them being shooting. Recently, he took to his Twitter account and shared a video of himself showcasing his shooting skills.

On Thursday, the KGF actor left netizens awestruck after he dropped the video of his shooting session. In the video, he is shown striking the targets with his eagle sight in an absolutely smooth manner. He doesn't miss a single target in the video. His caption read, " There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man JJ Perry, what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov."

Fans flocked to the comment section, hailing the actor for his remarkable shooting skills. One user wrote, "This Giving me John wick vibes." Another user wrote, "Amazing Boss." A third user commented, "initially it was looking virtual but great such shootings give goosebumps." A user also wrote, "You are always perfect boss."

A few days ago, the actor shared an adorable video with his daughter that captured everyone's hearts. In the video, he is seen playing with her. Sharing the video, he wrote, "An angel in disguise. Yes.. thats her!! Ayra."

Meanwhile, on the work front, following the huge success of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, the film's makers have already announced the third sequel, KGF: Chapter 3. However, the project is on hold and it would take some time to go on floors.

Apart from that, the actor is rumoured to be collaborating with filmmaker Narthan on an untitled project. Reportedly, the makers are still looking for a female protagonist, and Pooja Hegde has been approached for the role opposite Yash. However, nothing has been officially announced. If the production goes ahead, Pooja Hegde and Yash will be seen together on the big screen for the first time.

