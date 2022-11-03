Katrina Kaif REVEALS the most precious thing at her home, answer will leave you awestruck

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif REVEALS the most precious thing at home

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's whirlwind romance is something that the whole nation is a fan of. The couple tied the knot in December last year, and since then, they have been head over heels in love. The couple doesn't talk much about their relationship, but what little they do say makes waves on the internet. Katrina recently went live on Instagram ahead of the release of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, and revealed the most precious thing she has at home.

During the live session, a fan asked about Katrina Kaif's most precious thing at home. The actress paused for a moment before answering with a smile, "The most precious person I have at home is my husband." The answer left the 'Vickat' fans awestruck, and they jammed the live chat with heart emoticons. However, in response to the same question subsequently, Katrina stated, "the precious things I have will be my books."

Earlier, the couple made headlines when Vicky helped Katrina sit comfortably inside the car at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. Before closing the door of the car, the Masaan actor lifted her saree and checked that she was safe inside. This moment was definitely the highlight of the evening, and it left fans gushing over the couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is set to hit theatres on November 4, 2022. The horror comedy also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their own production house, Excel Entertainment.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The actor also has Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film in his kitty.

