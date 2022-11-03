Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16, Nov 3 LIVE Updates: Tina exits the house temporarily, Shalin continues chicken 'drama'
Bigg Boss 16, Nov 3 LIVE Updates: Tina exits the house temporarily, Shalin continues chicken 'drama'

Bigg Boss 16, November 3 LIVE Updates: Soundarya and Gautam's intimacy is discussed by Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Follow all the drama inside the house here.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2022 22:19 IST
Bigg Boss 16, November 3
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, November 3: Follow Live updates

Bigg Boss 16, November 3 LIVE Updates: Gautam and Soundarya's relationship inside the house has grabbed eyeballs. After Karan Johar questioned their equation, they stood up and said that they were in 'love' and confirmed their relationship. Now, even while everyone inside the house is thinking that their relationship is 'fake' and for the game, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur and other housemates discuss how close they really are. Citing an incident, Tina says that Soundarya kept Gautam's feet on her chest and added that "it only happens when you guys are intimate." It will be interesting to see how things shape up inside the house and how Gautam and Soundarya keep their equation steady. 

Meanwhile, the captaincy task also takes place and Abdu emerges as the frontrunner. There are good chances that he may become the new captain of the house. Shalin Bhanot continues to crib over his protein intake and demands chicken from Bigg Boss. Follow the latest happenings from inside the house here.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Nov 3

  • Nov 03, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Tina's dog passes away

    Bigg Boss told Tina Datta that her dog has died. She will be exiting the house briefly. 

  • Nov 03, 2022 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Tina exits the Bigg Boss house temporarily

    Without revealing the reason, Tina Datta was asked to exit the Bigg Boss house briefly. It is not known when she will be back in the show. 

  • Nov 03, 2022 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana confronts Gautam over Soundarya

    Archana Gautam and Gautam Singh discussed Soundarya's relationship with other men in the house. Archana asks Gautam why he is okay with Soundarya's behaviour. 

  • Nov 03, 2022 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shiv and MC Stan confront Archana

    Shiv and MC Stan confront Archana Gautam inside the kitchen. She fought with Shiv and even spilled some milk on the stove. 

  • Nov 03, 2022 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana stands up against Shalin

    Archana Gautam stood up against Shalin over his food demands. She said that he should not be in the Bigg Boss house and should go home instead if he wants to eat chicken.  

  • Nov 03, 2022 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss reassures Shalin but reprimands him

    After another discussion over Shalin's chicken and protein intake, Bigg Boss reassures him that there is ample food in the house for everyone and he should not take tension. 

  • Nov 03, 2022 9:51 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shalin's 'drama' over chicken continues

    Shalin and Bigg Boss discuss his protein intake. The actor says that there isn't sufficient chicken for him in the house. 

  • Nov 03, 2022 9:49 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shiv and Sajid discuss Shalin's game

    Shiv, Sajid and Nimrit were seen discussing Shalin and Guatam's friendship and how the game may take a turn in the coming time. 

