Bigg Boss 16, Nov 3 LIVE Updates: Tina exits the house temporarily, Shalin continues chicken 'drama'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, November 3: Follow Live updates

Bigg Boss 16, November 3 LIVE Updates: Gautam and Soundarya's relationship inside the house has grabbed eyeballs. After Karan Johar questioned their equation, they stood up and said that they were in 'love' and confirmed their relationship. Now, even while everyone inside the house is thinking that their relationship is 'fake' and for the game, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur and other housemates discuss how close they really are. Citing an incident, Tina says that Soundarya kept Gautam's feet on her chest and added that "it only happens when you guys are intimate." It will be interesting to see how things shape up inside the house and how Gautam and Soundarya keep their equation steady.

Meanwhile, the captaincy task also takes place and Abdu emerges as the frontrunner. There are good chances that he may become the new captain of the house. Shalin Bhanot continues to crib over his protein intake and demands chicken from Bigg Boss. Follow the latest happenings from inside the house here.

Latest Entertainment News