Katrina Kaif plays badminton with Siddhant Chaturvedi on sets of Phone Bhoot, But what about Ishaan? Video

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. Katrina and her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar surely know how to have fun while shooting. On Saturday, the 'zero actress shared a video giving a glimpse of a Badminton game she played with Siddhant on the sets of the film. But what about Ishaan? The actor, who wasn't involved in the professional game, can be seen dancing around and saying that he wants to play too. Ishaan is probably waiting for his turn to play but may be later.

Taking to her Instagram, Katrina wrote "A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in @ishaankhatter did get to play @siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case."

Soon, Siddhant and Ishaan commented on the video. Reacting to Katrina’s caption, Siddhant wrote, “Ha ha! Now Wait for the real version #ReelvsReal.” Ishaan on the other hand teased him saying, “Sid you’ve been chattering too much…she tagged you as @siddhantchattervedi. Katty with her Baddy.”

A few days ago, Katrina was asked to workout. Siddhant and Ishaan recently posted a hilarious workout video on Instagram and asked Katrina to workout with the boys. In an Instagram clip, Ishaan and Siddhant are first seen exercising seriously and then they slowly shift to having fun with their workout bands and equipment.

"@katrinakaif Come workout with the boyzz! #Quick2Mins #SiddShaan #PhoneBhoot @phonebhoot @excelmovies," Siddhant wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Talking about the first poster, it featured the three actors all dressed up in suited attire all set for action. This is the first time when fans will see Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant together on the big screen in a movie that promises to be a fun ride.