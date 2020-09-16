Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan works out at midnight because he is busy doing nothing all day!

Actor Kartik Aaryan indulged in a midnight workout session as he was busy doing nothing all day. In a sweaty selfie Kartik shared on Instagram, the actor is seen sporting a grey vest. "Midnight workout. Was so busy doing nothing in the day," he captioned the image.

Recently, Kartik posted a funny message, demanding to know who the first person was to eat a bat. His reference was to the belief in certain sections that the coronavirus spread because a human may have come in contact with an infected bat, probably consuming it. "Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao… Jisne pehla Bat khaya," Kartik wrote as caption, taking off from Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue in the superhit film, "Deewar".

Kartik Aaryan always joins the trends and gives his own tists to them leaving the fans with a smile. Recently, while giving his twist to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha' rap video, the actor hilariously asked the question with folded hands to his fans on social media. "Please bata do. Rasode mein kaun tha?, (Please tell me, who was in the kitchen)?" noted the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor as he posted to Instagram a glamorous picture while stinking a pose with folded hands. In the snap, Aaryan is seen sporting a beige sweater with a chequered lower. Have a look at his Instagram post here:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and in Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. His other action film with director Om Raut has been put on hold as the makers want to shoot the film abroad, which won't be possible for some time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage