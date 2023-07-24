Kartik Aaryan to get special honour at 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, more deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, with his applaud-worthy performances and hard work, has managed to make his mark in the Hindi film industry without any 'filmy' background. He began his Bollywood career with the 2011 release Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then there is no looking back for him. He gave some of the biggest hits at the box office in the previous decade. Apart from this, some of his films which were released on the OTT platforms also garnered huge applause from the audiences.

Now, the 32-year-old actor will be honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the 14th annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The award will be presented to him by the Governor of Victoria, recognising his remarkable achievements in Indian cinema.

Also Read: This is what Vijay Deverakonda did when a fan breached security to meet him, netizens slam actor

Kartik's reaction to this honour

Talking about the honour, which will be presented to him at IFFM, the Freddy actor said ''I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.''

''It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together,'' he added.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Dayaben finally returning this Diwali? Find out here

2022 was Bollywood's one of the worst years in the recent past and only a few films managed to churn out big at the box office and one of them was Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

About IFFM

The festival, which will be held between August 11 to 20, will celebrate the diversity and richness of Indian cinema. The festival will also showcase multiple screenings of Kartik's movies including Satyaprem Ki Katha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

At the festival, filmmaker Karan Johar will also be honoured for completing 25 successful years in Bollywood. He began his directorial journey with the 1998 release and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He is coming back in the director's chair after seven years gap with Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News