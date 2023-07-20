WATCH: This is what Vijay Deverakonda did when a fan breached security to meet him, netizens slam actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda

Celebrities are nothing without their fans. But there is a thin line which a fan must not cross the thin line and become unruly towards their favourite celebrities. One such incident happened recently with Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday when he was present at the success meet of the film Baby, starring Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda. Vijay was the chief guest at the event. The video of the fan breaching the security and running towards his favourite actor is doing rounds on the internet.

Celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani too shared the viral video on his social media accounts when a fan rushes onto the stage and tried to touch the actor's feet. However, Vijay instantly pulled himself back and the security personnel were also quick enough to stop the fan from touching the actor. However, the behaviour of the actor was not well received by the netizens and attracted a lot of criticism.

''Vijay devarKonda to ne real anaconda dekh liya shayad baccho ki tarha bhag raha hai.'' ''Vijay devarkonda toh aisa darra ki usne anaconda dekh liya ho,'' wrote another. A third user commented ''Liger film ticket ke paise return maangne aaya tha.''

Vijay Deverakonda on work front

The 34-year-old actor was last seen in Liger which failed miserably at the box office. Talking about his upcoming projects, he has rom-com Kushi alongside Samantha. The film will release in theatres on September 1. Apart from this, he also has two projects tentatively titled VD 12 and VD 13, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and Parasuram respectively.

