Kartik Aaryan shares a cryptic post about an 'incident', says 'still getting over it'

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan, who keeps his fans updated on his Instagram handle with his latest activities and film developments, shared a cryptic post on the platform mentioning about an 'incident' which happened with him on Friday, September 22. His post reads, ''Kuch alag hi incident ho gaya aaj toh. Still getting over it. Kal hi bata paunga kya hua.'' (Something different incident occured today. Will be able to tell about it tomorrow only.)

Check out Kartik's post:

Fans started speculating about the incident occured with him and flooded the comments section. While some anticipated that it might be a marketing strategy for any upcoming project, a few tried to guess about the incident.

One user wrote, ''Movie or brand promotions ki koi nayi scheme toh nhi.'' Another user commented, ''Kya matlab tonny kakkar ka gaana sun liya.''

A third user wrote, ''Kartik and his obsession with Suspense Post.''

So far, his post has garnered over 200,000 likes on the platform and thousand of comments.

On the work front for Kartik Aaryan

He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The film did well at the box office and was declared a hit. Talking about his upcoming film projects, he will next be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial and sports drama Chandu Champion. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India and Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.

Apart from these, he will also be seen alongside Manushi Chhillar in Ryan: First Mission.

