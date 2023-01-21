Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: Shehzada actor reacts to dating his female co-stars on Rajat Sharma's show

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kartik Aaryan was a guest on Aap Ki Adalat

Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: After a gap of two years owing to the COVID pandemic, India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma is here with the third episode of India's most popular interview show Aap Ki Adalat. After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and industrialist Gautam Adani, he grilled Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. From his box office successes, dating female co-stars, working with Bollywood biggies to his professional controversies, Kartik spilled the beans in a candid conversation with Rajat Sharma.

When Rajat Sharma asked, whether Sara Ali Khan said, I want to go out on a date with Kartik, the actor said, “Yes, she said that.” To this, Rajat Sharma further asked, “Why is it that all your co-stars (Sara, Ananya Panday and many more) want to go out on dates with you?"

Kartik said, "all my dates are with my producer. I have now taken a vow. ..Sitting here in the dock (of ‘Aap Ki Adalat), I want to declare that I am 100 per cent single. I am not in a relationship with any girl. All my dates are over. Now all my future dates are locked for the next two years with Sajid Bhai (producer Sajid Nadiadwala). I am doing his films. I don’t have time left for sipping coffee.” For the unversed, Kartik was rumoured to be dating Sara, when the two were shooting for 'Love Aaj Kal.' Also, Ananya and Kartik worked together in 'Pati Patni aur Woh.'

Responding to Kartik's answer, Rajat Sharma said, "I am not asking whether you are single or double. I am asking, why do all these girls want to go out on a date with you?" To this, Kartik Aaryan replied, "Please give me one reason. My smile is good, I am cute, I am cool, and I look hot and smart. I can also use the word sexy. I have all these qualities, and my producer likes them.”

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Most recently, the actor will be surprising his fans with a masala action entertainer, Shehzada. Scheduled to release in cinemas on February 10, the film stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik has 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' lined up for this year and will also be seen in the third installment of 'Aashiqui'. He also has Kabir Khan's untitled project in his kitty.

