Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: Bollywood actor to make biggest revelations on Rajat Sharma's show

Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma has brought back India's most popular interview show Aap Ki Adalat. After a gap of two years owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman has once again taken it upon himself to bring popular and influential names of the country into his witness box for a poignant interrogation session. After putting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Industrialist Gautam Adani in the spot, the iconic show will be placing Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan in the 'witness box'.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently reigning as the superstar of his generation will be facing difficult questions posed by Rajat Sharma in the third episode of Aap Ki Adalat which is scheduled to be aired on Saturday, January 21st at 10 pm. From talking about box office success to his professional controversies and from spilling beans about his love life to joining the leagues of Indian superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, Kartik will be sharing all this and more in an unfiltered session.

The audience will be seeing more of Kartik Aaryan in the coming time. Most recently, he will be surprising his fans with a masala action entertainer, Shehzada. Scheduled to release in cinemas on February 10, the film stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik has 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' lined up for this year and will also be seen in the third installment of 'Aashiqui'. He also has Kabir Khan's untitled project in his kitty.

Are you ready to watch Kartik Aaryan on the legendary show which has been topping both popularity and TRP charts ever since its inception in 1993? Over its 30-year journey with over 1100 episodes aired, it has seen over 190 celebrity guests including the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Defence Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers of various states and the biggest stars from the film fraternity.

Stay tuned for new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat on India TV every Saturday at 10 pm.

