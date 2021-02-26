Kartik Aaryan gets a haircut in Manali, shares photo with a quirky caption

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan gets a haircut in Manali

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been treating fans with his different hair and beard looks since the beginning of the lockdown. With long hair and beard, the actor has, again and again, asked his fans about their opinions on his look as well and if he should cut them. Looks like the actor has finally readied himself to get rid of his long locks. Kartik, who is in Manali these days, shared a picture on social media getting a haircut.

The picture shows Kartik Aaryan striking a pose with the barber standing beside him. He captioned the post: "Manali mein katega." More than his picture, the caption earned much attention. Kartik's upcoming film Dostana 2 director Colin DCunha also commented on the post saying, "Hair today Gone tomorrow."

Kartik Aaryan has been making waves on social media with his quirky posts. Recently, he had shared another smiling selfie on Instagram and asked his fans about their opinion. He also wondered if he should pursue a modelling career now. In an monochrome picture Kartik shared, he flashed a smile and flaunted long hair.

"Hair aur tooth paste ka toh ad kar hi sakta hu. Kya bolte ho (I could feature in hair and toothpaste ads. What do you think)," Kartik wrote.

Meawhile, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he features alongside Kiara Advani. The makers announced the release date of the film recently. Announcing the same, Kartik wrote, "No Mo FOMO.. Humaara number bhi aa gaya... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on 19th Nov 2021"

The Anees Bazmee directorial film follows the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel. The film is expected to be a different tale with new characters. However, it will reportedly include two songs from the original film.

Apart from this, the actor gets an intense makeover in the upcoming thriller Dhamaka that casts him as a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who earlier called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya.