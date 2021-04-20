Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Karisma and Kareena Kapoor share endearing posts for mom Babita on her 74th birthday

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan left her fans in awe on Tuesday when she shared an endearing picture of her mommy darling Babita Kapoor on Instagram. The occasion was none other than her 74th birthday and which is why Bebo took it as an opportunity to share her feelings over social media. The post comprised of two pictures-- the first one being with her mom and sister Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor and the second one coming out from the archives. It was a rare monochromatic picture from Babita's acting days.

The first photo shows the birthday girl standing in the middle lovingly cradling her daughters who are posing right next to her. It seems that the same was taken at Saif and Kareena’s residence and had balloons all around. Bebo wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world...my mother. Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever, that’s what mothers are for."

Have a look at the same here:

Babita got married to Randhir Kapoor in 1971. They welcomed their first child Karisma Kapoor in 1974 and Kareena Kapoor in 1980. She is best known for her roles in "Farz", "Aulad" , "Kal Aaaj Aur Kal", "Anmol Moti" , "Banphool" and "Ek Hasina Do Diwane".

On the professional front, Kareena along with filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will showcase culinary skills in a newly launched show called "Star Vs Food" on Discovery+.

Kareena will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha". The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.