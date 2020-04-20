Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are missing mom Babita on her 73rd birthday. See photos

The lockdown imposed in the country have drifted many families apart. Even though everyone is practicing social distancing which is the need of the hour but special occasions like birthday and anniversaries make you miss your loved ones even more. Similar is the case with Bollywood sisters Lolo and Bebo aka Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan who are away from their mother Babita Kapoor on the occasion of her 73rd birthday. However, social media came to their rescue and they shared their feelings over the same.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a wish for her mother Babita Kapoor on the latter's birthday on Monday. "Happy birthday queen," Kareena wrote on Instagram, with a vintage photograph that shows her father, actor Randhir Kapoor, sharing smiles with Babita. She even re-shared a picture which her elder sister Karisma posted on Instagram with the birthday wish that read, "Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending your birthday with you." The photo had the three of them together against a lush green backdrop. Have a look:

Babita got married to Randhir Kapoor in 1971. They welcomed their first child Karisma Kapoor in 1974 and Kareena Kapoor in 1980. She is best known for her roles in "Farz", "Aulad" , "Kal Aaaj Aur Kal", "Anmol Moti" , "Banphool" and "Ek Hasina Do Diwane".

-With IANS inputs

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage