Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria & whole Kapoor clan come together to celebrate Randhir Kapoor's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUNAL.R.KAPOOR Randhir Kapoor's birthday

Highlights Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Khan also joined celebrations

Karisma's daughter Samaira and son Kiaan were also at Randhir's house

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday (February 15) in the presence of his whole family including wife Babita, daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Khan were also present. Karisma's daughter Samaira and son Kiaan also joined in the celebrations. His brother Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor, sister Rima Jain and her sons Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain. They were joined in by Aadar's girlfriend Tara Sutaria and Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra. Late actor Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila and Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal also attended the birthday festivities.

Kunal Kapoor took to Instagram and shared pictures of the family.

Karisma also took to Instagram and shared a picture with her dad. "Papa loving," she captioned her post.

Earlier in the day, Kareena had also shared a birthday wish for Randhir. She shared a throwback picture of her parents and wrote, "Happy birthday to the best man in the world… papa… My father, My Sweet Father. Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim and Jeh baba."

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He had starred in films like 'Jeet', 'Hamrahi', 'Jawani Diwani', 'Lafange', 'Ponga Pandit', 'Raampur Ka Lakshman' and 'Haath Ki Safai'. However, his career did not propel forward after 1985.