Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh gets sweet kiss from elder sister Inaaya on 'First Rakhi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHA ALI KHAN Jeh and Inaaya celebrating Rakhi

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son, Jeh, had his first Raksha Bandhan this year. Going by the pictures, the six-months old's first rakhi was all about hugs, kisses and love. Actress Soha Ali Khan took to her verified Instagram account to share a glimpse of Jeh's first rakhi with his cousin Inaaya. In the adorable photo, elder sister Inaaya is seen showering all her love of Jeh.

Soha captioned the post as "First Rakhi" and tagged Kareena Kapoor Khan. Take a look at this adorable picture of Jeh and Inaaya as they celebrate the festival together.

Soha also shared a picture of Inaaya and Taimur. "Bound together @kareenakapoorkhan #happyrakshabandhan missed you @sabapataudi @saraalikhan95 and @______iak______" she captioned the post.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2012. after Taimur, their second son Jeh was born on February 21 this year. For a long time, Kareena made sure her son Jeh is kept hidden from the paparazzi. The family hid the toddler from the eyes of the camera and made sure to maintain their privacy. It was only recent when Baby Jeh's proud mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared his picture cradled in her arms in the Maldives, the serene blue sea overlooking them as he turned six months old. Reportedly, they elicited more than one million likes in a matter of minutes.

Kareena, whose "Pregnancy Bible" is just out, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their first son, Taimur, were recently holidaying along with Jeh in the Maldives. They returned to Mumbai on Sunday. And as they were leaving the airport, the paparazzi shot close-up pictures of Jeh being led away by the family help. The picture was at once splashed by the Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (fan community) on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, when Kareena put up her mother-and-child Instagram post, greeting them with emojis and lots of love were the Bollywood glitterati, from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to Manish Malhotra and Amrita Arora.

In her caption, Kareen wrote: "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life."