Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her 'best part of 2021', shares Jeh's adorable photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her 'best part of 2021'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed the best part of 2021 in a latest post on social media. Kareena, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, posted a picture of her younger son Jeh on Instagram on Friday. The picture does not clearly show the toddler's face but one can be seen laughing.

"His two teeth, the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kareena has recently recovered from Covid. The actress had informed on December 16 that she has tested positive for Covid. She wrote, "I have tested for positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested." Kareena further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2012. Jeh was born on February 21.

Speaking about her work, Kareena will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022.

Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' that was originally written by Eric Roth.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.

(With IANS inputs)