Kareena Kapoor's drops beautiful photo of herself with a warning: 'I spy with my...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has treated her fans and friends to beautiful selfies with a warning. The actress shared two photos on her Instagram stories, but her first selfie managed to grabbed attention. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest pictures, where she was seen spying with her 'Big eye'. In the first picture, Kareena was seen flaunting her half side of her face with her big eyes. She kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient. In the caption, she wrote, "I spy with my big eye...," followed by a heart eyes emoticon.

In the second photo, Kareena posed for a selfie, while looking away from the camera. She used "Self love club" sticker as a caption. She showed off her no-makeup look with kohl-rimmed eyes. Kareena wore a striped shirt and gold hoop earrings.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOORKareena Kapoor's Instagram Story

Kareena is quite active on social media and keeps updating fans with her personal and professional life. Recently, during her yoga session, she was joined by a cute little partner.

Celebrity yoga trainer, Anushka Parwani took to her Instagram to share an adorable clip of the 'Tashan' actor, showing off her flexibility as she performed a difficult yoga pose. "No caption needed @kareenakapoorkhan best way to start my week #YogaBaby #KareenaKapoorKhan #AnshukaYoga," Anushka's caption read.

The video featured the Kareena Kapoor dressed in bright pink gym wear, lunging to the ground with one leg forward and another stretched back. However, in the middle of her yoga session, she was joined by little son Jehangir Ali Khan, who was seen crawling towards her while she was still in her yogic position. The two shared a goofy moment together as Kareena began doting the tiny tot who seated himself underneath her belly. The adorable video was appropriately synched to the song 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' from Disney's 'The Lion King'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Latest Entertainment News