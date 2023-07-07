Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali vacation diaries in Italy; pictures go viral on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Italy.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying their vacation in Italy. Several pictures of the couple have also been shared by their friend and are also going viral on social media. Alexandra Galligan posted photos from Porto Cervo. In the first picture, Kareena clicked a selfie also featuring her friends as they posed against the blue water. The actor wore a red bikini top under a striped blue shirt and opted for dark sunglasses. Alexandra geo-tagged the location as White Beach Club and also tagged Kareena.

In the next picture, another selfie clicked by Kareena, the duo posed at a hotel. Kareena wore a printed yellow shirt and opted for a no-makeup look in the photo. Alexandra geo-tagged the location as Hotel Cala di Volpe, Porto Cervo.

Another photo featured Saif Ali Khan and Kareena along with their friends. They sat at a table and enjoyed their meal near a lake. Several beverage glasses and bowls were seen on the table. All of them smiled as they posed for the photo. Saif was seen in a dark blue shirt, denim, and a jacket.

Earlier, Alexandra had also posted a photo featuring Kareena, Saif, and their children, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan also posted Jeh. In the picture, all of them sat on a boat as they posed for a selfie. Kareena was seen in a neon green bikini top under a striped white shirt.

While Taimur's face wasn't visible in the photo, his hand was seen next to Jeh sitting with Kareena. A distracted Saif was seen sitting at the back as he looked at the water. Alexandra wrote, "Floating away from Nikki Beach. #nikkibeach#sardinia". She geo-tagged the location as Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda.

Kareena recently treated her fans with a Zoom meeting view. The actor took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of the view from her room. The pictures show the pool area with blue skies and lots of trees and a beach in the background. She wrote, "Zoom meeting view for the day". Kareena also posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan with a beautiful view. In the picture, Saif looked handsome in a dark blue shirt with black glasses.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen in The Crew, which will also star Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

