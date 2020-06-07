Karan Johar's throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Akshay Kumar, and others take internet by storm

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then he keeps on treating his fans with his Instagram posts and amid the lockdown, this activity increased even more and the producer treated us with adorable videos of his kids Yash and Roohi. Sailing in the same boat, the producer shared a series of 'major throwback' pictures with some of his B'town friends namely superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, actors Akshay Kumar, Uday Chopra and also his parents-- father Yash Johar and mother Hiroo Johar. The three pictures must have been taken in the 90s. The first one had KJo posing with his parents along with SRK and Gauri. The second showed him having a laugh with Akshay while the third and last one was a candid one wherein 'Dhoom' fame Uday can be seen giving a neck massage to Karan.
The photo was shared on Instagram and was captioned by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director as, "Major throwback! @iamsrk @gaurikhan @udayc @akshaykumar."
Have a look at the same here:
Karan Johar is fond of revisiting the good old days by sharing the throwback photos. If you scroll down his Instagram profile, you will find a number of pictures that are pure gold. Have a look at some of them here:
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk.... Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships...specially those that have such powerful silences...you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher i have had the honour of calling my family...my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come...thank you for being you...thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones...thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know....❤️❤️❤️
View this post on Instagram
... Raj Kapoor was one of my all time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all time favourite actor!! This is a present to me by Sandeep @2ouringsandy I’d like to thank him for this gift, one that I will always treasure!!!! I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh!!! You are totally allowed to!!!! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar
On the work front, Karan will soon be seen donning the director's hat for his period drama Takht which is set in the Mughal era. The film will have multi-starrer cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries