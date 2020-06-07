Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar's throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Akshay Kumar, and others take internet by storm

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then he keeps on treating his fans with his Instagram posts and amid the lockdown, this activity increased even more and the producer treated us with adorable videos of his kids Yash and Roohi. Sailing in the same boat, the producer shared a series of 'major throwback' pictures with some of his B'town friends namely superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, actors Akshay Kumar, Uday Chopra and also his parents-- father Yash Johar and mother Hiroo Johar. The three pictures must have been taken in the 90s. The first one had KJo posing with his parents along with SRK and Gauri. The second showed him having a laugh with Akshay while the third and last one was a candid one wherein 'Dhoom' fame Uday can be seen giving a neck massage to Karan.

The photo was shared on Instagram and was captioned by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director as, "Major throwback! @iamsrk @gaurikhan @udayc @akshaykumar."

Karan Johar is fond of revisiting the good old days by sharing the throwback photos. If you scroll down his Instagram profile, you will find a number of pictures that are pure gold. Have a look at some of them here:

On the work front, Karan will soon be seen donning the director's hat for his period drama Takht which is set in the Mughal era. The film will have multi-starrer cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

