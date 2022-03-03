Karan Johar launches new actor Lakshya, announces film 'Bedhadak' directed by Shashank Khaitan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Lakshya

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he will be launching three new actors. The first of the lot is Lakshya. The second one was Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. The trio will be starring in a new film 'Bedhadak', directed by Shashank Khaitan. Sharing the news, Karan took to his social media accounts and posted a poster of the newly announced film featuring the debutants.

"Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!" he tweeted for Lakshya. Whereas for Shanaya, he wrote, "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!

Lakshya too shared the news on his Instagram account. "I’m all set to dive into the world of ‘Karan’! #Bedhadak I’m so humbled and honored to kickstart this journey, need all your love and support!" he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Shanaya, on the other hand, said she's humbled to be joining the Dharma family. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!" she captioned the poster shared on Instagram.