Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late singer Sardool Sikander's arms | WATCH

Acclaimed Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away at Fortis hospital in Mohali near Punjab on Wednesday. He was 60. Many celebrities mourned the death of a legendry singer and paid their tribute on social media. Comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video of her daughter Anayra's first Lohri celebration, where the late singer could be seen singing devotional songs.

Sharing the video Kapil wrote, "A beautiful memory of a beautiful human being. It was my daughter's first lohri n me n my family was so happy that Sardool paji n family was there to bless the new born, he sang "Mool mantar" "Ek Onkar" to bless the baby, never thought it was our last meeting with you, love u sardool paji, u will always stay in our hearts#omshanti #sardoolsikander."

Singer Jazzy B took to Twitter as he shared pictures with the veteran singer. He tweeted, "Can't believe Sardool Bhaji left us! heartbroken!"

Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family #SardoolSikander #RestInPeace."

Bollywood singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "I can't believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. :(A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1."

Sikander, who left behind a rich musical legacy, was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 positive and was under treatment for various ailments, including kidney damage. He died owing to multi-organ failure.

Known for his hit songs like Ek charkha gali de wich dha laya and Sanu ishq brandi char gayi, Sikander had made his first appearances on radio and television in the early 1980s with album, Roadways di Laari. He also acted in Punjabi films, including Jagga Daku. Sikander is survived by wife and sons, Sarang and Alaap.