Kanye West returns to Twitter after being banned for anti-Semitic tweets

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kanye West returns to Twitter

Rapper Kanye West is officially back on Twitter. On Sunday, the 'Donda' artist made his first tweet since November 4, days after it was reported that his account was restored following Elon Musk's takeover, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," the 45-year-old Yeezy designer wrote to his 31.9 million followers. Hours later, he said in a separate tweet: "Shalom :)."

Internet users had mixed reactions to Ye's return to the platform. "He coming to start some S**t Lmaooo," one person joked. Another user predicted that the Chicago artist "finna be writing thesis statement." Anticipating more drama from the 'Gold Digger' spitter, one person penned in an Instagram comment: "If I don't want peace was a person. Popcorn."

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1594386046149529600?s=20&t=bZ2z0oQe...

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1594469982150488066?s=20&t=bZ2z0oQe...

Meanwhile, defending Kanye, a fan wrote: " Only the real ones know what Kanye is trying to do. Our culture is so sheep minded though, the masses are clueless the man isn't crazy, he's trying to warn us that we are being controlled."

Prior to this, Kanye's Twitter account was suspended following his threat to go "death (sic) con 3 on Jewish people." The app cited "violation of Twitter's policies" as the reason of the hip-hop star/designer's restriction.

In addition to Ye, Elon reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account on Saturday. However, on being asked whether he plans to return to Twitter, the former president said he may not. "I don't see it because I do not see any reason for it," Trump said. He said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well".

He said that the engagement at Truth Social is much better than Twitter and it is taking care of voices.

It is very "powerful and strong".

Trump further said that, Truth Social has taken a place for a lot of people and he doesn't see them going back on Twitter.

Latest Entertainment News