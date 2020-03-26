Image Source : TWITTER Kanika Kapoor's photos with Prince Charles go viral as royal tests positive for coronavirus.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been ruling the headlines as she tested positive for coronavirus for the third time on Wednesday. The singer had recently returned from London on March 9 and revealed that she started showing symptoms of the deadly disease four days before she tested positive on March 20. On the other hand, Britain's Prince Charles has been found positive for coronavirus as well. Soon after the news of the royal family member broke the internet, his photo with Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor went viral.

Netizens were quick to assume that singer Kanika Kapoor met Prince Charles during her stay in London, as the result of which he has tested positive for COVID-19. In the viral photos, Kanika is seen donning an orange dress as she meets with Prince Charles at a gathering. Trolls were quick to take a dig at the singer, saying that she didn't leave the royal family as well. One Twitter user said, "Prince Charles didn't know that Kanika Kapoor visited for revenge." Check out all the reactions here-

#PrinceCharles

Our own Kanika Kapoor met him in her recent london visit. pic.twitter.com/g3AU3TjOmv — dipak sharma (@dipaksharma27) March 25, 2020

Prince Charles detected with #coronavirus.



Kanika Kapoor is surely taking the world by storm.



BTW - she has been detected 3rd time +ve today.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/mOruYNeRh9 — Mohit Ved 🇮🇳 (@MohitVed27) March 25, 2020

Prince Charles has been confirmed to be Suffering from Covid19 here is a Pic of his meeting by now famous Ms Kanika Kapoor. Now one Knows how and where he contracted his infection. Lady अब भारत में

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/32eWoD1WbK — Ram_Ahuja Hard Core Modi Bhakt (@RamAshirwad) March 25, 2020

While the photos have gone viral on the internet, they aren't from any recent gathering. The photos belong to a 2015 event - the Elephant Family charity ‘Travels to my Elephants’ -- hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

As soon as the news about Prince Charles testing positive broke the internet, fans were worried about the Queen. The royal spokespersons from Buckingham Palace, on Wednesday, said "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

#PrinceCharles has tested positive for COVID-19. @ClrenceHouse says The Prince of Wales has been showing 'mild symptoms', but he’s in good health. The Duchess of Cornwall has been tested for the virus, and doesn’t have it. They’re both self-isolating at #Birkhall in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/WdBC54Q6v0 — Dickie Arbiter 🇬🇧 (@RoyalDickie) March 25, 2020

