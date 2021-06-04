Kangana Ranaut shares her Covid after-care story: 'It is a false recovery. I relapsed, I was again bed-ridden'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut shares her Covid after-care story

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently flew to Manali, has shared her journey of recovery from COVID19. The actress took to her social media and dropped a video. Kangana contracted the virus early last month and was later tested negative for it. The actress had took to her Instagram Story to announce that she has tested negative for the deadly virus. She had also shared a video giving tips on how to beat COVID 19. Now, the actress talked about her recovery with her fans.

Kangana said in the new video, "I am here to talk about my experience of recovery from coronavirus. I experienced shocking things during this time. I have always seen that when you are ill, once you start recovering, it is a perpetual journey forward. But, in the case of coronavirus, it is a false recovery. Just a day after I tested negative, I felt I could do everything - workout and shoot schedules - as earlier. However, when I stepped out and started doing these things, I relapsed, I was not really well. I was again bed-ridden."

Revealing that she has had a bad case of jaundice and even broke a leg once, Kangana added that felt feverish when she faced the relapse. "It was not just once but I faced the relapse at least four or five times. It will be 14 days tomorrow since I tested negative for coronavirus." The actress urged all to take care of themselves and ensure they rest enough during the recovery period.

She also talked about the damage COVID19 is doing to people including breathing problems, cardiac arrest, organ failures and other symptoms. Kangana asked fans not to underestimate Coronavirus, take proper rest as it can become worst if not treated properly.

Requesting her fans to share their stories of recovery, she captioned her video as, "My Covid after-care story. Share yours."

Kangana had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8 and was self-quarantined. "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," Kangana wrote in an Instagram post along with a photograph of herself.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated for a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The film is a biopic on the life of Tamil Nadu's celebrated actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Helmed by A. L. Vijay, 'Thalaivi' is an upcoming Indian multilingual biographical film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

