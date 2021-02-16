Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' confession: 'My only true lover my battle field'

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' confession

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday evening said that the battlefield is the only place where she never feels out of place. Her newfound aggression seems totally in sync with the character for her upcoming action film Dhaakad. The film is billed as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1. Now, Kangana tweeted a still from the film that captures her in an action-packed avatar.

The actress has been continuously treating fans with BTS pictures and videos from her upcoming film. Kangana shared a picture from the sets of Dhaakad, where she is seen all bruised and in blood.

"You may think it's strange to find solace in conflict, you may think it's not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords, for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs," she captioned the image.

She says that this is a confessions of a hot blooded Kshatriya. "Confessions of a hot blooded Kshatriya... #Rajputwoman. My only true lover my battle field, the only place where I never feel out of place #Dhaakad," the actress added.

Apart from Dhaakad, the actress will also feature in forthcoming films Thalaivi and Tejas. In 'Thalaivi', she will essays late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Last week, Kangana announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film which is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama about the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.